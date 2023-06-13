PANW: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 64.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 42.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PANW has fallen by 16.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.04%.

At present, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has a stock price of $229.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $229.29 after an opening price of $220.91. The day’s lowest price was $220.55, and it closed at $220.10.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $230.18 on 06/05/23 and the lowest value was $132.22 on 01/12/23.

52-week price history of PANW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s current trading price is -0.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$132.22 and $230.18. The Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 5.42 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 4.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.95B and boasts a workforce of 13979 employees.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating Palo Alto Networks Inc. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 187.05, with a change in price of +87.46. Similarly, Palo Alto Networks Inc. recorded 4,504,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.74%.

PANW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PANW stands at 2.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PANW Stock Stochastic Average

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.07%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.82% and 80.40%, respectively.