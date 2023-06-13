PAGS’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 17.91% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.50%. The price of PAGS decreased -15.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.15%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) current stock price is $10.31. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $10.16 after opening at $9.88. The stock’s lowest point was $9.84 before it closed at $10.12.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $19.49 on 08/26/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $7.51 on 12/19/22.

52-week price history of PAGS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current trading price is -47.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.22%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $7.51 and $19.49. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.02 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 4.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.33B and boasts a workforce of 8778 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating PagSeguro Digital Ltd. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.54, with a change in price of +1.40. Similarly, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. recorded 3,822,433 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.59%.

PAGS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAGS stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

PAGS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 50.13%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 19.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.66% and 10.36%, respectively.