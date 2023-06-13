Navigating HUYA Stock: HUYA Inc. Journey

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) currently has a stock price of $3.21. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $3.28 after opening at $3.21. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.1308 before it closed at $3.15.

The stock market performance of HUYA Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.49 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $1.64, recorded on 10/24/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of HUYA Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. HUYA Inc.’s current trading price is -50.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.64 and $6.49. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.51 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 786.33M and boasts a workforce of 1521 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.92, with a change in price of -2.03. Similarly, HUYA Inc. recorded 1,267,038 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.87%.

HUYA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUYA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HUYA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HUYA Inc. over the last 50 days is at 44.59%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.14% and 54.43%, respectively.

HUYA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -18.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HUYA has fallen by 0.63%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.23%.