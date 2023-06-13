Navigating EXFY Stock: Expensify Inc. Journey

The present stock price for Expensify Inc. (EXFY) is $6.72. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.04 after an opening price of $6.351. The stock briefly fell to $6.0099 before ending the session at $7.17.

Expensify Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $25.39 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.67 on 05/11/23.

52-week price history of EXFY Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Expensify Inc.’s current trading price is -73.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.52%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $5.67 and $25.39. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.74 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 555.00M and boasts a workforce of 138 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Expensify Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Expensify Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.09, with a change in price of -2.26. Similarly, Expensify Inc. recorded 379,718 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.17%.

Examining EXFY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXFY stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

EXFY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Expensify Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 34.77%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.25% and 77.70%, respectively.

EXFY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -23.90% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.48%. The price of EXFY fallen by 12.85% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.47%.