MREO’s Market Whiplash: 66.67% YTD Rise, 4.17% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 66.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 57.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MREO has fallen by 4.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.05%.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) currently has a stock price of $1.25. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.34 after opening at $1.34. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.22 before it closed at $1.33.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $1.85 on 06/21/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.49 on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of MREO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s current trading price is -32.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 152.78%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.49 and $1.85. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.37 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.88 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 156.23M and boasts a workforce of 36 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group plc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Mereo BioPharma Group plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0115, with a change in price of +0.3840. Similarly, Mereo BioPharma Group plc recorded 1,537,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.34%.

MREO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mereo BioPharma Group plc over the past 50 days is 78.81%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 81.25% and 77.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.