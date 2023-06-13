Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Mesa Air Group Inc.’s current trading price is -48.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.23%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.03 and $3.82. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.63 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.32 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is $1.98. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.03 after opening at $1.77. The stock touched a low of $1.77 before closing at $1.79.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Mesa Air Group Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $3.82 on 03/09/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.03, recorded on 12/27/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 81.30M and boasts a workforce of 2388 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4323, with a change in price of -0.4500. Similarly, Mesa Air Group Inc. recorded 372,281 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.52%.

How MESA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MESA stands at 2.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.68.

MESA Stock Stochastic Average

Mesa Air Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 56.07%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.32% and 76.62%, respectively.

MESA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.41%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.43%. The price of MESA fallen by 39.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.86%.