Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Match Group Inc.’s current trading price is -48.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.33%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $30.73 and $80.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 5.58 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.97 million over the last three months.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has a current stock price of $41.28. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $42.105 after opening at $41.55. The stock’s low for the day was $41.0701, and it eventually closed at $41.59.

In terms of market performance, Match Group Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $80.00 on 06/27/22, while the lowest value was $30.73 on 05/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.79B and boasts a workforce of 2700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Match Group Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Match Group Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.34, with a change in price of -5.93. Similarly, Match Group Inc. recorded 4,776,193 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.56%.

MTCH Stock Stochastic Average

Match Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 92.75%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.92% and 90.18%, respectively.

MTCH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -0.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.25%. The price of MTCH fallen by 30.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.58%.