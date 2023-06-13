Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Manchester United plc’s current trading price is -18.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.26%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.41 and $27.34. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.97 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.79 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Manchester United plc (MANU) is $22.20. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $20.2298 after opening at $19.16. It dipped to a low of $18.80 before ultimately closing at $20.13.

Manchester United plc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $27.34 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.41 on 07/11/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Manchester United plc (MANU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.13B and boasts a workforce of 1035 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.30, with a change in price of -0.58. Similarly, Manchester United plc recorded 1,872,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.53%.

How MANU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MANU stands at 6.79. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.90.

MANU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Manchester United plc over the last 50 days is at 79.12%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 86.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.07% and 68.73%, respectively.

MANU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MANU has fallen by 22.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.59%.