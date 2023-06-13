Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lennar Corporation’s current trading price is -1.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 84.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $62.54 and $117.04 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.55 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.12 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is $115.40. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $116.97 after an opening price of $114.98. The stock briefly fell to $113.92 before ending the session at $114.20.

In terms of market performance, Lennar Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $117.04 on 06/07/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $62.54 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.75B and boasts a workforce of 12012 employees.

Lennar Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Lennar Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 105.34, with a change in price of +17.84. Similarly, Lennar Corporation recorded 2,155,710 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.29%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEN stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

LEN Stock Stochastic Average

Lennar Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.61% and 75.20%, respectively.

LEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 27.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 29.04%. The price of LEN fallen by 1.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.09%.