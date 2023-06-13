Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Inc. (LSCC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 21.55%. The price of LSCC fallen by 7.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.91%.

The stock price for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) currently stands at $87.20. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $87.31 after starting at $82.27. The stock’s lowest price was $81.875 before closing at $80.55.

In terms of market performance, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $96.82 on 03/23/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $43.41 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of LSCC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s current trading price is -9.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$43.41 and $96.82. The Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 2.79 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.09B and boasts a workforce of 949 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 85.12, with a change in price of +13.89. Similarly, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation recorded 2,054,113 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.95%.

LSCC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LSCC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LSCC Stock Stochastic Average

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 57.31%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.68% and 53.25%, respectively.