Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kelso Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -43.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.21 and $0.44. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 46590.0 observed over the last three months.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) current stock price is $0.25. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.25 after opening at $0.23. The stock’s lowest point was $0.23 before it closed at $0.23.

Kelso Technologies Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $0.44 on 03/07/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.21, recorded on 11/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -32.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.47M.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2874, with a change in price of -0.0670. Similarly, Kelso Technologies Inc. recorded 50,798 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.27%.

KIQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 46.67%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.06%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.21% and 22.84%, respectively.

KIQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -17.33%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.34%. The price of KIQ increased 3.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.25%.

