KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. KE Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -23.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.09 and $21.08. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.09 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.69 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is $16.08. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $16.84 after opening at $16.57. It dipped to a low of $16.07 before ultimately closing at $16.70.

KE Holdings Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $21.08 on 02/14/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $9.09 on 10/28/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.02B and boasts a workforce of 98540 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for KE Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 26 analysts are rating KE Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.60, with a change in price of -2.86. Similarly, KE Holdings Inc. recorded 7,675,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.10%.

How BEKE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BEKE stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BEKE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 38.49%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.70% and 84.60%, respectively.

BEKE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 15.19% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BEKE has leaped by -3.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.88%.