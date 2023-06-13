JPMorgan Chase & Co.: Rising -2.31% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is currently valued at $141.00. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $141.32 after opening at $141.07. The stock briefly dropped to $139.76 before ultimately closing at $141.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $144.34 on 02/07/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $101.28 on 10/12/22.

52-week price history of JPM Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current trading price is -2.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.22%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $101.28 and $144.34. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 14.38 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 411.23B and boasts a workforce of 296877 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 136.63, with a change in price of +4.43. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. recorded 12,644,484 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.24%.

Examining JPM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.18%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 89.80%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.00% and 87.79%, respectively.

JPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 5.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 6.11%. The price of JPM increased 3.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.37%.