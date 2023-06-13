Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Johnson & Johnson’s current trading price is -12.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $150.11 and $183.35. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.51 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.18 million observed over the last three months.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) currently has a stock price of $159.90. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $160.25 after opening at $160.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $158.73 before it closed at $160.01.

The market performance of Johnson & Johnson has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $183.35 on 06/27/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $150.11, recorded on 03/23/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 416.19B and boasts a workforce of 152700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Johnson & Johnson

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Johnson & Johnson as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 159.57, with a change in price of -9.86. Similarly, Johnson & Johnson recorded 7,703,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.81%.

How JNJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JNJ stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

JNJ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Johnson & Johnson over the last 50 days is at 47.94%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 85.66%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.96% and 73.24%, respectively.

JNJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JNJ has leaped by -0.68%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.00%.