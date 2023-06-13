Iveda Solutions Inc. Inc. (IVDA) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 130.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 83.38%. The price of IVDA fallen by 3.23% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.40%.

The stock price for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) currently stands at $1.28. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.30 after starting at $1.17. The stock’s lowest price was $1.09 before closing at $1.15.

The market performance of Iveda Solutions Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.91 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.47 on 09/23/22.

52-week price history of IVDA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s current trading price is -56.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 172.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.47 and $2.91. The Iveda Solutions Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.27M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2832, with a change in price of +0.4860. Similarly, Iveda Solutions Inc. recorded 709,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.21%.

IVDA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVDA stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

IVDA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.06%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 34.93% and 27.82%, respectively.