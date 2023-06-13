Invesco Ltd. (IVZ Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

Currently, the stock price of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is $15.96. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.38 after opening at $16.09. The stock touched a low of $15.885 before closing at $16.14.

Invesco Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.56 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $13.20 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of IVZ Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Invesco Ltd.’s current trading price is -22.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $13.20 and $20.56. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 6.36 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 4.9 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.28B and boasts a workforce of 8561 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Invesco Ltd.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Invesco Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.79, with a change in price of -3.07. Similarly, Invesco Ltd. recorded 5,111,567 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.13%.

IVZ Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVZ stands at 0.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

IVZ Stock Stochastic Average

Invesco Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 53.78%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.36% and 86.95%, respectively.

IVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.78%. The price of IVZ fallen by 3.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.70%.