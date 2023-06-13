Inhibrx Inc. Inc. (INBX) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.21%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.24%. The price of INBX increased 1.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.78%.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) current stock price is $25.43. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $25.47 after opening at $23.64. The stock’s lowest point was $23.50 before it closed at $23.39.

Inhibrx Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $34.72 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value being $7.67 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of INBX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Inhibrx Inc.’s current trading price is -26.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 231.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.67 and $34.72. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.6 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.38 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.16B and boasts a workforce of 141 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Inhibrx Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Inhibrx Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.89, with a change in price of +3.30. Similarly, Inhibrx Inc. recorded 389,577 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.91%.

INBX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INBX stands at 13.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 13.46.

INBX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Inhibrx Inc. over the past 50 days is 76.51%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.33%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 53.69% and 51.49%, respectively, over the past 20 days.