HPQ’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.88%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HPQ has fallen by 3.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.93%.

HP Inc. (HPQ) currently has a stock price of $30.44. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $30.54 after opening at $29.95. The lowest recorded price for the day was $29.89 before it closed at $29.80.

The stock market performance of HP Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $36.23 on 06/27/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $24.08, recorded on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of HPQ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HP Inc.’s current trading price is -15.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $24.08 and $36.23. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 8.83 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 7.0 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HP Inc. (HPQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.25B and boasts a workforce of 58000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for HP Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating HP Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.39, with a change in price of +2.91. Similarly, HP Inc. recorded 6,646,077 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.57%.

HPQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HP Inc. over the past 50 days is 60.06%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 57.38%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 48.27% and 44.78%, respectively, over the past 20 days.