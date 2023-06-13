Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Heliogen Inc.’s current trading price is -94.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.33%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.19 and $3.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.89 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.01 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has a stock price of $0.20. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.2493 after an opening price of $0.24. The day’s lowest price was $0.1985, and it closed at $0.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Heliogen Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.89 on 06/23/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.19 on 03/20/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 41.04M and boasts a workforce of 220 employees.

Heliogen Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Heliogen Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3270, with a change in price of -0.4609. Similarly, Heliogen Inc. recorded 2,450,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -69.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLGN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HLGN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Heliogen Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 0.78%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 17.18% and 23.72% respectively.

HLGN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -71.35%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -72.23%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HLGN has leaped by -31.25%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.07%.