Halliburton Company: Analyzing HAL Stock Trends

Halliburton Company (HAL) current stock price is $31.73. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $32.33 after opening at $31.61. The stock’s lowest point was $31.515 before it closed at $32.34.

Halliburton Company’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $43.42 on 01/18/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $23.30 on 09/26/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of HAL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Halliburton Company’s current trading price is -26.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $23.30 and $43.42. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.72 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 10.37 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Halliburton Company (HAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.46B and boasts a workforce of 46000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Halliburton Company

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Halliburton Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.91, with a change in price of -8.87. Similarly, Halliburton Company recorded 9,660,083 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.85%.

HAL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

HAL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Halliburton Company over the past 50 days is 55.73%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 78.23%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.13% and 88.01%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -19.36%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.00%. The price of HAL increased 11.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.83%.