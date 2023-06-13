Gold Fields Limited’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 13.18: Will the Stock Break Through?

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) currently has a stock price of $15.03. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $15.42 after opening at $15.42. The lowest recorded price for the day was $15.06 before it closed at $15.29.

The market performance of Gold Fields Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.78 on 05/04/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.03, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of GFI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Gold Fields Limited’s current trading price is -15.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $7.03 and $17.78. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.9 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.76B and boasts a workforce of 6364 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Gold Fields Limited

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Gold Fields Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.18, with a change in price of +2.84. Similarly, Gold Fields Limited recorded 5,545,163 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.18%.

GFI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GFI Stock Stochastic Average

Gold Fields Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 40.18%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.56% and 50.38%, respectively.

GFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 45.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GFI has leaped by -3.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.