Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -85.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.42 and $37.88. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.94 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.1 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) currently stands at $5.57. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.98 after starting at $5.89. The stock’s lowest price was $5.41 before closing at $5.90.

In terms of market performance, Getty Images Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.21B and boasts a workforce of 1700 employees.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Getty Images Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.77, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, Getty Images Holdings Inc. recorded 809,064 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.09%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GETY stands at 2.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.54.

GETY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Getty Images Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is 26.89%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 45.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.14% and 60.87%, respectively.

GETY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.65%. The price of GETY leaped by -10.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.