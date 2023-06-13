Fisker Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Fisker Inc. (FSR) is $5.96. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $5.98 after opening at $5.79. The stock touched a low of $5.68 before closing at $5.78.

The market performance of Fisker Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $11.41 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $4.26, recorded on 04/21/23.

52-week price history of FSR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fisker Inc.’s current trading price is -47.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.74%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $4.26 and $11.41. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.04 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 7.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fisker Inc. (FSR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.89B and boasts a workforce of 850 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.31, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Fisker Inc. recorded 7,982,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.86%.

FSR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSR stands at 1.62. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

FSR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fisker Inc. over the past 50 days is 60.37%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 24.48%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 17.72% and 17.28%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

FSR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -18.02%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -17.91%. The price of FSR leaped by -2.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.05%.