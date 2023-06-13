FIS Stock: Exploring Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) currently has a stock price of $54.48. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $55.20 after opening at $54.86. The lowest recorded price for the day was $54.19 before it closed at $54.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $105.16 on 08/03/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $48.57 on 03/24/23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of FIS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s current trading price is -48.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $48.57 and $105.16. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.18B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.84, with a change in price of -15.16. Similarly, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. recorded 5,975,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.77%.

FIS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIS stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.51.

FIS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. over the last 50 days is at 34.65%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 28.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.62% and 32.48%, respectively.

FIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -19.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -21.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FIS has leaped by -0.95%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.40%.