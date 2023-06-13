Fastly Inc. Inc. (FSLY) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 116.73% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 86.45%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FSLY has fallen by 36.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.35%.

The stock of Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is currently priced at $17.75. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $16.89 after opening at $16.77. The day’s lowest price was $16.50 before the stock closed at $16.51.

Fastly Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $18.08 on 03/31/23 and the lowest value was $7.15 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of FSLY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fastly Inc.’s current trading price is -1.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.25%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$7.15 and $18.08. The Fastly Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.86 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.13B and boasts a workforce of 1112 employees.

Fastly Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Fastly Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.32, with a change in price of +7.85. Similarly, Fastly Inc. recorded 4,086,909 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +79.45%.

FSLY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FSLY stands at 0.77. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.75.

FSLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fastly Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.08%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.72%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.51% and 83.20%, respectively.