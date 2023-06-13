Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Draganfly Inc.’s current trading price is -50.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 144.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.50 and $2.46. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.41 million observed over the last three months.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) currently has a stock price of $1.22. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.24 after opening at $1.10. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.06 before it closed at $1.01.

Draganfly Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2.46 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.50 on 11/10/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.91M and boasts a workforce of 55 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3950, with a change in price of -0.1100. Similarly, Draganfly Inc. recorded 550,982 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.27%.

How DPRO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DPRO stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

DPRO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Draganfly Inc. over the last 50 days is at 79.32%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.80%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.24% and 80.35%, respectively.

DPRO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 62.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DPRO has fallen by 29.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.70%.