Denison Mines Corp. Inc. (DNN) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 14.41%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DNN has fallen by 15.45%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.63%.

The current stock price for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is $1.27. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.28 after opening at $1.20. It dipped to a low of $1.19 before ultimately closing at $1.25.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Denison Mines Corp. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.53 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.91, recorded on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of DNN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Denison Mines Corp.’s current trading price is -16.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.56%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.91 and $1.53. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.37 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 3.86 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.02B and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Denison Mines Corp.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Denison Mines Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1578, with a change in price of +0.0085. Similarly, Denison Mines Corp. recorded 4,381,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.67%.

DNN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DNN Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Denison Mines Corp. over the last 50 days is presently at 87.42%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.97% and 93.91%, respectively.