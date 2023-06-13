DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. DCP Midstream LP’s current trading price is -1.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $26.44 and $42.15. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.29 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.19 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is $41.65. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $41.70 after opening at $41.67. The stock touched a low of $41.62 before closing at $41.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DCP Midstream LP’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $42.15 on 01/23/23, and the lowest price during that time was $26.44, recorded on 07/06/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.69B.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for DCP Midstream LP

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating DCP Midstream LP as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.70, with a change in price of -0.38. Similarly, DCP Midstream LP recorded 1,134,057 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.92%.

How DCP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DCP stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

DCP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of DCP Midstream LP over the past 50 days is 54.03%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.25% and 72.12%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DCP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.36%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.25%. The price of DCP fallen by 0.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.11%.