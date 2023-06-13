CTRA Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The stock price for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) currently stands at $24.47. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $24.545 after starting at $24.20. The stock’s lowest price was $24.13 before closing at $24.57.

In terms of market performance, Coterra Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $33.38 on 06/13/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $22.25 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of CTRA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Coterra Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -26.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $22.25 to $33.38. In the Energy sector, the Coterra Energy Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.81 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.16 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.52B and boasts a workforce of 981 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Coterra Energy Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Coterra Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.76, with a change in price of -0.21. Similarly, Coterra Energy Inc. recorded 8,264,052 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.85%.

Examining CTRA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTRA stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CTRA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Coterra Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.22%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 47.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 49.09% and 50.24% respectively.

CTRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -0.44%. The price of CTRA fallen by 0.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.12%.