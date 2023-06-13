Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current trading price is -86.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 250.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.05 and $1.25. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 17.89 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 10.98 million observed over the last three months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has a current stock price of $0.17. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.1639 after opening at $0.1514. The stock’s low for the day was $0.15, and it eventually closed at $0.16.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.25 on 07/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.05, recorded on 12/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.62M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1893, with a change in price of -0.0783. Similarly, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. recorded 7,761,069 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.97%.

How CRKN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRKN stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRKN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. over the last 50 days is at 50.05%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.69% and 20.86%, respectively.

CRKN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -7.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 28.30%. The price of CRKN leaped by -9.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.37%.