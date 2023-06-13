CRNC Stock: A Voyage Through Cerence Inc.’s Finances

The current stock price for Cerence Inc. (CRNC) is $32.29. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $32.37 after opening at $30.00. It dipped to a low of $29.63 before ultimately closing at $29.85.

The stock market performance of Cerence Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $32.42 on 02/08/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $12.82, recorded on 11/29/22.

52-week price history of CRNC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cerence Inc.’s current trading price is -0.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $12.82 and $32.42. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.32 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.33B and boasts a workforce of 1700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.57, with a change in price of +10.72. Similarly, Cerence Inc. recorded 375,289 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +49.72%.

CRNC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRNC stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

CRNC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cerence Inc. over the past 50 days is 99.22%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.67% and 92.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CRNC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 74.28% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 74.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRNC has fallen by 37.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.71%.