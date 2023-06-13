Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a 2.24% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) current stock price is $18.06. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $18.081 after opening at $18.08. The stock’s lowest point was $18.06 before it closed at $18.07.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $18.14 on 05/24/23, with the lowest value being $9.32 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of XM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Qualtrics International Inc.’s current trading price is -0.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 93.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.32 and $18.14. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 7.27 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.66 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.96B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Qualtrics International Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Qualtrics International Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 17.19, with a change in price of +7.27. Similarly, Qualtrics International Inc. recorded 4,382,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +67.55%.

XM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

XM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. over the last 50 days is at 72.06%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 56.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.32% and 68.29%, respectively.

XM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 73.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 80.01%. The price of XM increased 0.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.14%.