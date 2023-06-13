Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is $63.32. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $63.48 after opening at $62.05. The stock touched a low of $62.03 before closing at $62.05.

The market performance of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $70.86 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $51.33, recorded on 11/03/22.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of CTSH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s current trading price is -10.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.36%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $51.33 and $70.86. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 6.35 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.75 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.26B and boasts a workforce of 351500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.23, with a change in price of +2.33. Similarly, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation recorded 4,009,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.82%.

CTSH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CTSH stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

CTSH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation over the past 50 days is 71.25%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.20%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 46.49% and 43.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CTSH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 6.78%. The price of CTSH fallen by 2.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.30%.