Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Cepton Inc.’s current trading price is -80.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.78%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.32 and $2.76. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.08 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is $0.53. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.60 after opening at $0.4719. It dipped to a low of $0.4536 before ultimately closing at $0.46.

The stock market performance of Cepton Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.76 on 10/06/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.32, recorded on 04/27/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.50M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6764, with a change in price of -0.6900. Similarly, Cepton Inc. recorded 620,214 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.56%.

CPTN Stock Stochastic Average

Cepton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 75.03%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.30% and 72.83%, respectively.

CPTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -58.27% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -60.74%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPTN has fallen by 29.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.00%.