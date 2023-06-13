Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current trading price is -85.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.62%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.26 and $2.08. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.96 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.79 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has a stock price of $0.30. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.3037 after an opening price of $0.3033. The day’s lowest price was $0.2849, and it closed at $0.29.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $2.08 on 06/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.26 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 79.51M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4572, with a change in price of -0.2107. Similarly, Cenntro Electric Group Limited recorded 2,622,271 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CENN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CENN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cenntro Electric Group Limited over the last 50 days is 5.55%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 12.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.17% and 15.48%, respectively.

CENN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -31.68%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.84%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CENN has leaped by -16.15%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.05%.