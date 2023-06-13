CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is 0.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 120.47%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.20 and $6.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.51 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.55 million over the last 3 months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock is currently valued at $7.05. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $6.99 after opening at $6.95. The stock briefly dropped to $6.88 before ultimately closing at $6.90.

In terms of market performance, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.99 on 06/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.20 on 10/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.38B and boasts a workforce of 43718 employees.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.69, with a change in price of +2.23. Similarly, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 6,541,101 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CX stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

CX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.61%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.55% and 96.78% respectively.

CX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 74.20%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 69.18%. The price of CX increased 6.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.99%.