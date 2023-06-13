Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -64.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.05 and $13.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.95 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) stock is currently valued at $4.64. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.64 after opening at $4.35. The stock briefly dropped to $4.18 before ultimately closing at $4.29.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $13.19 on 09/15/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.05 on 04/28/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 296.68M and boasts a workforce of 137 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.32, with a change in price of -1.78. Similarly, Caribou Biosciences Inc. recorded 539,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRBU stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRBU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 39.07%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.61%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.86% and 38.79%, respectively.

CRBU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -49.84%. The price of CRBU increased 5.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.73%.