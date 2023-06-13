Can BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has a current stock price of $2.12. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.07 after opening at $2.05. The stock’s low for the day was $2.02, and it eventually closed at $2.04.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.77 on 02/06/23, with the lowest value being $0.58 on 12/30/22.

52-week price history of BBAI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -68.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 266.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.58 and $6.77. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.95 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 301.49M and boasts a workforce of 649 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.77, with a change in price of +0.23. Similarly, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. recorded 9,357,338 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.03%.

BBAI Stock Stochastic Average

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 8.61%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 20.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.99% and 16.38%, respectively.

BBAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 215.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 121.35%. The price of BBAI leaped by -10.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.16%.