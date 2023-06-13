BSFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 10.80: What It Means for Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Future

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) stock is currently valued at $0.08. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.0826 after opening at $0.0826. The stock briefly dropped to $0.0748 before ultimately closing at $0.08.

The market performance of Blue Star Foods Corp.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.51 on 07/05/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.07 on 06/06/23.

52-week price history of BSFC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s current trading price is -95.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.46%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.07 and $1.51. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.23 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.11 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.80M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1757, with a change in price of -0.3249. Similarly, Blue Star Foods Corp. recorded 3,257,057 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.22%.

Examining BSFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BSFC stands at 10.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

BSFC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.41%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 2.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.78% and 9.29%, respectively.

BSFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -81.22%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -86.09%. The price of BSFC decreased -35.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.23%.