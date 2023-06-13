BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. BIOLASE Inc.’s current trading price is -98.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.06 and $5.94. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.95 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.84 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) is $0.08. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.0809 after an opening price of $0.075. The stock briefly fell to $0.0735 before ending the session at $0.07.

BIOLASE Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.94 on 08/12/22 and the lowest value was $0.06 on 06/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.22M and boasts a workforce of 188 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3327, with a change in price of -0.4218. Similarly, BIOLASE Inc. recorded 2,700,895 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.36%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BIOL stands at 1.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.52.

BIOL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for BIOLASE Inc. over the last 50 days is 3.54%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 8.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.26% and 5.55%, respectively.

BIOL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -87.97% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -89.78%. The price of BIOL leaped by -67.40% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.69%.