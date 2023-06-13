ARR’s Market Whiplash: -7.28% YTD Decline, 2.76% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.53%. The price of ARR increased 2.76% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.75%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) stock is currently valued at $5.22. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $5.23 after opening at $5.13. The stock briefly dropped to $5.12 before ultimately closing at $5.13.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.98 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.38 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of ARR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s current trading price is -34.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.18%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.38 and $7.98. The ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 5.55 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.51 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.01B.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.33, with a change in price of -0.84. Similarly, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. recorded 6,022,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.86%.

ARR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARR stands at 8.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARR Stock Stochastic Average

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 79.14%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.67%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.88% and 86.76%, respectively.