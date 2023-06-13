Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ares Management Corporation’s current trading price is 1.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.56%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $52.69 and $93.57 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.73 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.06 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is $94.61. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $93.575 after an opening price of $91.71. The stock briefly fell to $91.48 before ending the session at $92.92.

Ares Management Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $93.57 on 06/13/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $52.69 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.70B and boasts a workforce of 2550 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.85, with a change in price of +18.57. Similarly, Ares Management Corporation recorded 1,052,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARES stands at 8.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 8.02.

ARES Stock Stochastic Average

Ares Management Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 96.33%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.32% and 95.55%, respectively.

ARES Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 38.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 37.42%. The price of ARES fallen by 15.36% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.46%.