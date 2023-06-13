Allarity Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (ALLR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -97.98% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -98.51%. The price of ALLR leaped by -51.06% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -18.43%.

The present stock price for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) is $0.21. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2799 after an opening price of $0.175. The stock briefly fell to $0.175 before ending the session at $0.17.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $81.90 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.17 on 06/09/23.

52-week price history of ALLR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -99.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.35%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.17 and $81.90. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 9.8 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.44 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.21M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.4202, with a change in price of -7.6040. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,325,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -97.34%.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 1.03%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 16.90%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 6.72% and 4.29%, respectively.