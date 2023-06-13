Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Adicet Bio Inc.’s current trading price is -77.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $4.61 and $21.87 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.46 million over the last three months.

The stock of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is currently priced at $4.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.415 after opening at $5.38. The day’s lowest price was $4.87 before the stock closed at $5.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adicet Bio Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $21.87 on 11/11/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $4.61 on 06/01/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has experienced a quarterly decline of -35.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 225.37M and boasts a workforce of 132 employees.

Adicet Bio Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Adicet Bio Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.87, with a change in price of -3.43. Similarly, Adicet Bio Inc. recorded 443,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ACET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Adicet Bio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.76%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.72% and 32.00%, respectively.

ACET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -44.63% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ACET has leaped by -25.68%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.89%.