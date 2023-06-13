A Tale of Resilience: Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

At present, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has a stock price of $1.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.32 after an opening price of $1.32. The day’s lowest price was $1.23, and it closed at $1.30.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $8.87 on 12/07/22 and a low of $1.12 for the same time frame on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of ESPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -86.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.12 to $8.87. In the Healthcare sector, the Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.02 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.68 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.01M and boasts a workforce of 199 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.1474, with a change in price of -5.5800. Similarly, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,205,735 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.94%.

ESPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 15.28%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 11.19% and 13.02%, respectively.

ESPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -80.26%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -80.10%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ESPR has leaped by -17.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.89%.