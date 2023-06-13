A Deep Dive into Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock Performance

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has a current stock price of $1.18. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.25 after opening at $1.20. The stock’s low for the day was $1.17, and it eventually closed at $1.26.

Amyris Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $4.86 on 09/15/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.55 on 05/16/23.

52-week price history of AMRS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -75.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.55 and $4.86. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 3.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.87 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 418.62M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Amyris Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Amyris Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1574, with a change in price of -0.4550. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 5,048,980 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.83%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Amyris Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 76.77%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.46%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.37% and 94.26%, respectively.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -22.88% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -32.18%. The price of AMRS fallen by 52.95% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 41.00%.