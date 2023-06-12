WeWork Inc.: Analyzing WE Stock Trends

The stock price for WeWork Inc. (WE) currently stands at $0.18. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.1976 after starting at $0.188. The stock’s lowest price was $0.18 before closing at $0.19.

In terms of market performance, WeWork Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.66 on 06/10/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.16 on 06/01/23.

52-week price history of WE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. WeWork Inc.’s current trading price is -97.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.16 to $7.66. In the Real Estate sector, the WeWork Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 19.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.16.06 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

WeWork Inc. (WE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -80.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 396.83M and boasts a workforce of 4300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for WeWork Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating WeWork Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8701, with a change in price of -1.4958. Similarly, WeWork Inc. recorded 12,955,441 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -89.04%.

WE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WeWork Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.43%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 10.41% and 12.65% respectively.

WE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -87.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -91.39%. The price of WE leaped by -53.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.43%.