Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -19.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 179.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.93 and $41.30. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.75 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 7.85 million observed over the last three months.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has a current stock price of $33.29. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $33.86 after opening at $32.38. The stock’s low for the day was $31.20, and it eventually closed at $32.09.

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $41.30 on 06/24/22, and the lowest price during that time was $11.93, recorded on 05/03/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 118.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.71B and boasts a workforce of 1875 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Upstart Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 4 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.59, with a change in price of +16.55. Similarly, Upstart Holdings Inc. recorded 7,685,388 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +100.42%.

How UPST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UPST stands at 1.60. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.60.

UPST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Upstart Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 92.02%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 90.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.21% and 89.63%, respectively.

UPST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 151.82% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 94.11%. The price of UPST fallen by 98.51% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 17.92%.