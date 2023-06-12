The BBD Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Fluctuating Performance

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock is currently valued at $3.47. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.51 after opening at $3.43. The stock briefly dropped to $3.42 before ultimately closing at $3.39.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $3.95 on 10/05/22 and a low of $2.33 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

52-week price history of BBD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current trading price is -12.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.90%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.33 to $3.95. In the Financial sector, the Banco Bradesco S.A.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 25.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.28.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.24B and boasts a workforce of 73855 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Banco Bradesco S.A.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Banco Bradesco S.A. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.80, with a change in price of +0.60. Similarly, Banco Bradesco S.A. recorded 29,558,170 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.91%.

BBD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.92%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 91.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.67% and 87.33% respectively.

BBD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 26.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 27.79%. The price of BBD increased 11.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.44%.