Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -35.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.78 and $11.44. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 14.92 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 12.92 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $7.33. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $7.45 after an opening price of $7.40. The stock briefly fell to $7.28 before ending the session at $7.39.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.44 on 01/12/23 and the lowest value was $6.78 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.47B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.04, with a change in price of -3.69. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 11,187,422 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -33.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited over the last 50 days is 9.74%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 14.63%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 16.82% and 13.71%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -19.63% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.25%. The price of TEVA leaped by -12.22% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.38%.